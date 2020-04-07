One COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 07: A patient infected with coronavirus can spread it to 406 people in 30 days if he or she doesn't follow lockdown, social distancing, said Health ministry during a daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, "A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 COVID19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days."

Eachoing similar view, Iran had earlier said one coronavirus case can be responsible for 406 infections in a span of one month if the health tips are ignored.

Secretary of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters of Iran, noted that if the coronavirus patient observes 50 percent of the hygienic standards and stays at least 1.5 metres away from the other people, the number of infected cases will decrease to 15, and if that single positive case follows 75 percent of the health measures, he or she will pass the disease to only one other person.

As of Tuesday, 4,421 positive cases have been reported in India and 326 people discharged.

"In the last 24 hours, 354 new cases, and 8 deaths have been reported," added Agarwal, while addressing a routine media briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country.