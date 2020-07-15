On World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi’s mantra is skill, re-skill and up-skill

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered an address to mark the World Youth Skills Day 2020. The Skill India Mission was launched five years ago on this day, an official statement said on Tuesday. A digital conclave was also being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

    On World Youth Skills Day, PM says Skill, re-skill and up-skill is very important to remain relevant

    India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe, says PM Modi

    Here are the Highlights:

    • The biggest strength is skill. It is the ability to skill which is crucial
    • COVID-19 has changed the nature of our jobs. There is a new work culture today. Due to this our youth are acquiring new skills
    • Skill, re-skill and up-skill is very important to remain relevantSkill is something we give to ourselves and which grows with experience. Skill is timeless and unique. It gets better with time. Skill is a treasure, which none can take away. Skill is self-reliance
    • Five years ago today, Skill India Mission was launched with the thought that the youth should be provided both knowledge and skills
    • Skill is our driving force. It gives us inspiration and opportunities
    • If you keep acquiring new skills, you will only go forward in life
    • People get confused between knowledge and skill. You may read books and watch videos on how to ride a cycle. This is knowledge, but when you have to actually ride a cycle, you need skill
    • 50 million young people have benefitted from the Skill India programme

    Skill India is an initiative of the central government which was launched to empower the youth with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment. It offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework

