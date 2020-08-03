On why CJI did not wear a helmet, Bhushan says didn’t notice bike was on a stand

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: In an affidavit on criminal contempt, advocate, Prashant Bhushan regretted that he did not notice that the motor cycle was on a stand when he tweeted Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde riding a Rs 50 lakh bike without a helmet.

Bhushan was responding to the Supreme Court's notice of criminal contempt. He has not mentioned the words regret or apology. He stood firm on his assertions regarding the last four CJIs.

"At the outset I admit that I did not notice that the bike was on a stand and therefore wearing a helmet was not required. I, therefore, regret that part of my tweet. However, I stand by the remaining part of what I have stated in my tweet," the affidavit by Bhushan read.

The affidavit also said that that to assume and suggest that the CJI is the SC and SC is the CJI is to undermine the institution of the SC. He also said that his tweet about the last four CJIs was his bonafide impression about them. It is my considered opinion that the Supreme Court allowed destruction of democracy and such expression of opinion however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable cannot constitute contempt, he also said.

In any healthy democracy, there needs to be a free and frank discussion about the role of any and every institution, especially an institution as critical as the Supreme Court, Bhushan also said.