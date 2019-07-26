  • search
    On Vijas Diwas, PM recalls ‘unforgettable’ time, shares unseen pics of his visit in 1999

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted some unseen pictures of the time spent with jawans to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Diwas.

    Image Couretsy: @narendramodi

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,"

    July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Victory Day and today is the 20th anniversary of the historic event when the Indian Army successfully evicted Pakistani forces in the 1999 Kargil War. The war lasted a little over two months and led to 527 deaths on India's side.

    Kargil war 20th anniversary: Tale of two IAF bravehearts

    The anniversary is observed each year through out the country to show respect to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions seized by Pakistan Army.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
