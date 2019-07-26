On Vijas Diwas, PM recalls ‘unforgettable’ time, shares unseen pics of his visit in 1999

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted some unseen pictures of the time spent with jawans to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Diwas.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,"

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Victory Day and today is the 20th anniversary of the historic event when the Indian Army successfully evicted Pakistani forces in the 1999 Kargil War. The war lasted a little over two months and led to 527 deaths on India's side.

The anniversary is observed each year through out the country to show respect to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions seized by Pakistan Army.