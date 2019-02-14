  • search
    On Valentine's Day, Google dedicates Doodle to Madhubala

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to Bollywood actress Madhubala, who was active in the Hindi film industry between 1942 and 1964, and was sometimes referred to as the 'Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood'.

    Today's Google Doodle

    Madhubala or Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi. During the career spanning 22 years, Madhubala was known for her roles in more than 70 films of a variety of genres.

    Madhubala made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of 9 with the film Basant (1942). However, her acting career actually began in 1947, when she made her debut with Raj Kapoor at the age of 14 with the film Neel Kamal (1947).

    [Google honors German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge with a doodle]

    Often drawing comparisons with Marilyn Monroe, Madhubala received wide recognition for her performances in films such as Mahal (1949), Amar (1954), Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Barsaat Ki Raat (1960). Her performance in Mughal-e-Azam established her as an iconic actress of Hindi Cinema.  

    Madhubala's life and career was cut short when she died on 23 February 1969 from a prolonged illness at the age of 36. 

    Madhubala's noted films:

    Madhubala
    File photo of Madhubala

    Mahal (1949), Dulari (1949), Beqasoor (1950), Tarana (1951), Amar (1954), Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi(1958), Howrah Bridge (1958) and Mughal-e-Azam (1960) were some of her famous movies. She received her only nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mughal-e-Azam(1960). (Source - Wikipedia)

    Read more about:

    google doodle valentines day bollywood

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 0:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
