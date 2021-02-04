On Thunberg, Delhi cops say probing toolkit case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Delhi Police said that it was probing the creators of toolkit. Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Rajan said that they would investigating the toolkit case when asked if Grea Thunberg has been named in the FIR.

Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweet in support of farmers' protest: What did they say| Oneindia News

Greta Thunberg, the new muse of the left ecosystem’s pretence: Amar Bhushan

Thunberg on Tuesday hight wrote," we stand in solidarity with the farmer protest in India. She shared a CNN article on the ongoing farmer protests in India and how the internet has been suspended around the Delhi borders.

The action by the Delhi Police comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strong statement against foreign personalities speaking about India's internal affairs.

The MEA said that the Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed the reformist legislation relation to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provides farmers with greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservation about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters the government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government even offered to keep the farm law on hold and none other than the PM has made this offer, the MEA said.

Yes it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India was besmirched and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian Capital, the MEA further added.