  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On three day visit, Azad meets people at Anantnag

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 13: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is on a three-day visit to Kashmir following Supreme Court orders, on Sunday visited Anantnag district in south Kashmir where he met people in a government housing colony.

    Azad, who was scheduled to meet people at Dak Bungalow which has been declared a jail, had to change the venue after authorities refused him permission, a local Congress leader said.

    On three day visit, Azad meets people at Anantnag
    Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

    "Azad was at the housing colony from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. Many people came to meet him," the leader, who wished not to be named, said.

    Mobile services set to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

    He said while the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha was strictly following the Supreme Court order with respect to his visit to the valley, authorities were creating hurdles.

    He alleged that during his stay in Srinagar on Friday, the security personnel did not allow people to meet him.

    Azad arrived here on Friday on his maiden visit following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and after three failed attempts in which he was turned back from the airport.

    On Saturday, Azad visited Lalla Ded maternity hospital and inquired about the welfare of patients. He also visited the Tourist Reception Centre here and interacted with the members of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association.

    He is scheduled to visit Baramulla in north Kashmir on Monday.

    J&K politicians won't be confined for more than 18 months: Jitendra Singh

    Azad's visit became possible after a nod from the Supreme Court, which allowed the Congress general secretary to visit the state. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on Monday allowed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister to visit four districts Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag to meet people.

    More GHULAM NABI AZAD News

    Read more about:

    ghulam nabi azad supreme court jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue