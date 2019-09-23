On three day visit, Azad meets people at Anantnag

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Sep 13: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is on a three-day visit to Kashmir following Supreme Court orders, on Sunday visited Anantnag district in south Kashmir where he met people in a government housing colony.

Azad, who was scheduled to meet people at Dak Bungalow which has been declared a jail, had to change the venue after authorities refused him permission, a local Congress leader said.

"Azad was at the housing colony from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. Many people came to meet him," the leader, who wished not to be named, said.

Mobile services set to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

He said while the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha was strictly following the Supreme Court order with respect to his visit to the valley, authorities were creating hurdles.

SC permits Cong leader GN Azad to visit J&K, interact with people

He alleged that during his stay in Srinagar on Friday, the security personnel did not allow people to meet him.

Azad arrived here on Friday on his maiden visit following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and after three failed attempts in which he was turned back from the airport.

On Saturday, Azad visited Lalla Ded maternity hospital and inquired about the welfare of patients. He also visited the Tourist Reception Centre here and interacted with the members of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association.

He is scheduled to visit Baramulla in north Kashmir on Monday.

J&K politicians won't be confined for more than 18 months: Jitendra Singh

Azad's visit became possible after a nod from the Supreme Court, which allowed the Congress general secretary to visit the state. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on Monday allowed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister to visit four districts Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag to meet people.