On this day massive asteroid of Burj Khalifa-size to fly past Earth

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 27: A new major asteroid as tall as the size of Burj Khalifa will fly past the Earth on September 14. It could wipe out millions if it hits our planet earth.

In the past, many asteroids have wreaked havoc on our planet earth with causing near extinction.

According to NASA, the asteroid dubbed 2000 QW7 measures between 290-650 meters in width and 828 meters in height. It is expected to fly past Earth on September 14 with a speed of around 23,100 km/hour, suggests NASA's CNEOS (Center For Near-Earth Object Studies), a part of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

About asteroid 2000 QW7:

2000 QW7 is one of the bigger asteroids around Earth estimated to be between 290 and 650 meters making it significantly larger than the Empire State Building and the Washington Monument combined. In fact, it is as big as the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The asteroid 2000 QW7 is a near-Earth object (NEO), yet it will be skimming our planet at a safe distance of 3.3 million miles or 5.3 million km. This asteroid according to estimations will fly safely past Earth at a speed of 14,361mph and in the process pass within 0.03564 astronomical units of our planet.

This also makes it "potentially hazardous" as a near-Earth object (NEO) that come within 0.05 astronomical units and measure more than 460 feet in diameter are classified as such.

This will also not be the last time that the asteroid will be flying past the Earth. In fact, it is scheduled to fly past the planet on October 19, 2038.

Since there are many hazardous objects like this one flying past the Earth all the time, NASA has long been preparing for planetary defence from asteroid strikes for years.

Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine has previously warned that there may be a deadly asteroid in the relatively near future. He said, "This is not about Hollywood, it's not about the movies... This is ultimately about protecting the only planet we know, right now, to host life."