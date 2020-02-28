On the verge of a major break-through: NIA on Pulwama probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The NIA is close to a breakthrough in the Pulwama attack case. The NIA clarified that it had found no evidence against Yousuf Chopan.

He was one of the seven over ground workers arrested by the NIA in connection with the case that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

"In the Pulwama attack Case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack, significant leads have emerged and a breakthrough in the case is expected shortly," the NIA said.

The agency issued the statement after the special court had granted bail to an accused.

The Congress said that this was an insult to the security personnel. The Congress also demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should tender his resignation.

The investigations have been a bit slow as most of the accused are either dead or are in Pakistan. The NIA said that it has been a painstaking investigation. We had managed to identified the suicide bomber, the vehicle details and also how the planning was carried out, an NIA officer tells OneIndia.

The NIA said of the seven over ground workers arrested, six were chargesheeted. Chopan was however not chargesheeted due to want of evidence. It was on this ground that default bail had been granted to Chopan. The NIA follows the policy of fairest possible investigation, the NIA statement said.