On the hit-list, Forces confident of gunning these ten terrorists in 6 months

New Delhi, June 06: The Union Home Ministry earlier this week released a hit list, which comprised the names of the top ten terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces are already undertaking massive operations in the Valley to find and kill these terrorists. Sources say that the deadline would be before the end of the year.

Further the source also said that with apt intelligence on the ground and an iron hand, the forces would be able to get all the ten within the next 6 to 8 months.

The source also said that there is a loud and clear message and that is the security forces have been asked to gun down these terrorists, before the elections can be conducted.

While there has been criticism that the state elections are being delayed, the fact is that the atmosphere is not conducive at the moment. There are still a few A+++ category terrorists, who need to be eliminated before elections can be held. In addition to this the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits too cannot take place in such an environment.

Currently the biggest challenge is to ensure the safe passage of the Amarnath Yatra. All the focus is around it and the government wants to ensure that it passes off peacefully. The Amarnath Yatra, which lasts 46 days will begin from July 1 onwards.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the likes of Riyaz Naiku, Arshad ul Haq among other terrorists would try and strike during this period. Hence it becomes extremely important to go after the top ten on the list, before the elections can be held, the IB officer also said.

On the hit-list:

1.Riyaz Naiku alias Mohammed Bin Qasim

A ++ category

2.Wasim Ahmed alias Osama

District Commander, Lashkar-e-Tayiba

3.Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Maulvi

Hizbul Mujahideen

4.Mehrazuddin

District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla.

5.Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif

Hizbul Mujahideen

6.Arshad ul Haq

A ++ category

Hizbul Mujahideen

7.Hafiz Omar

Jaish-e-Mohamamd

8.Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani

Jaish-e-Mohammed

9.Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab

Al Badar

10.Ejaz Ahmad Malik

Hizbul Mujahideen