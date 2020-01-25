On the eve of 71st Republic Day Prez Kovind addresses the nation

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day, on Saturday he urged the people of the nation, especially the youth to remain non-violent while fighting for a cause.

Though, his remarks came in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but he didn't made any reference to it. He stressed on the need of holding fast to constitutional methods of achieving social and economic objectives.

Kovind said that modern India comprises of three organs the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. But on ground, the people comprise the State.

He elaborated it by saying that "We the People" are the prime movers of the Republic."

He said that, pople have to take a stand to keep up the democratic values of equality and plurality.

He also added that now it has become more important that Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to be important for nation-building.

He further stated, "With the passage of time, we are gradually losing living links with our great freedom struggle, but there is no reason to worry about the continuity of the beliefs that guided it."

Kovind said, "We are now in the 3rd decade of 21st century. This will be the decade of the rise of New India &a new generation of Indians. More & more of those born in this century are participating in the national discourse."

Kovind said that with advances in technology, young minds of today are better informed and more confident. The next generation remains strongly committed to the core values of our nation. For our youth, nation always comes first. With them, the people of the nation are witnessing emergence of a New India.

Regarding the security of the nation, the President said strong internal security is essential for the development of the country. Hence, the government has taken concrete steps to strengthen the internal security system.

While concluding, he also mentioned the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he said, "The nation excitedly looks forward to the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme gaining further momentum this year."