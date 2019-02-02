  • search
    On suspicion of being police informers 7 people killed by Maoists in 15 days

    Gadchiroli, Feb 2: Two more people killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers, in Gadchiroli. Seven people have been killed in the last fifteen days.

    On suspicion of being police informers 7 people killed by Maoists in 15 days
    On January 28, Maoists have allegedly killed a local from Talguda village in Gadchiroli district in on suspicion of being a police informer. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Sonsay Tanu Baig.

    His body was found on Sunday along with Maoist banners that read that the 32-year-old has been "awarded" capital punishment for being a police informer.

    On January 22, bodies of the three villagers were found near Kosfundi Fata. The three were identified as Mallu Madavi, Kannu Madavi and Lalsu Kudyeti.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
