On suspicion of being police informers 7 people killed by Maoists in 15 days

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Gadchiroli, Feb 2: Two more people killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers, in Gadchiroli. Seven people have been killed in the last fifteen days.

On January 28, Maoists have allegedly killed a local from Talguda village in Gadchiroli district in on suspicion of being a police informer. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Sonsay Tanu Baig.

His body was found on Sunday along with Maoist banners that read that the 32-year-old has been "awarded" capital punishment for being a police informer.

On January 22, bodies of the three villagers were found near Kosfundi Fata. The three were identified as Mallu Madavi, Kannu Madavi and Lalsu Kudyeti.