On Sardar Patel’s birthday, VHP wants a Somnath for Ram Temple from Chhote Sardar

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating 'Statue Of Unity' in Gujarat said that it was the commitment of Sardar Saheb that today from Kohima to Kutch and Kargil to Kanya Kumari India is one. The PM also talked about Gir Lions, Somnath Temple, Charminar of Hyderabad. He credited Patel with the construction of construction of Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has grabbed it as opportunity to appeal the PM to take up the matter of construction of Ram temple in the winter session of Parliament.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted: "Today's Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is reminding us that his thoughts and contributions to the unity of Hindu Rashtra 'Bharat' is highest in the world. @narendramodi should enact law for Ram Mandir like Somnath Temple by Vallabhbhai Patel."

Actually the VHP does not want to leave any stone unturned for the construction of Ram Temple. They have already started public awakening and the organisation wants that any decision must be taken before Dharma Sansad in Ayodhya that will happen on January 31 and February 1. The VHP is not happy with the court decision the way verdict on the issue was given that any decision will be taken only in January.

The VHP is sighting the example of Sardar Patel to put pressure on the government that the way it was done in the case of Somnath Temple, it should also be done in the case of Ram Temple. The VHP is of the view that the PM must take a vow for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by bringing legislation in the winter session of Parliament.