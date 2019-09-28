On return from US, PM recalls surgical strike and how ‘brave soldiers' made nation proud

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned today from the United States after a week-long visit, recalled the Surgical Strikes which was carried out on this date (September 28) three years ago. Modi said that on that day he could not sleep the entire night waiting for the phone to ring. He said India's brave soldiers went for the mission risking their lives.

"Jaanbaaz jawan jaan hatheli par le ke gaye the (Brave soldiers went risking their lives)," he said. "Jaan Hatheli par" phrase in Hindi literally translates to 'Holding life on palm', it is an idiom which means doing a deed without caring for life.

Surgical strike was an operation by the Indian Forces which involved crossing the LoC in stealth and carrying out attacks on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,

"Three years ago on this day, I did not sleep all night waiting for the phone to ring. That day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers who did surgical strike and made the country proud," he said.

He said that on that day a message was sent across that India would no longer tolerate terror activities on its soil and retaliate.

Modi said that the respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly on the world stage in the last five years, as he was given a rousing welcome by BJP workers here on his return from nearly a week long trip to the US. Addressing the gathering outside the Palam Airport, Modi noted that the grand 'Howdy Modi' diaspora event in Houston saw the attendance of US President Donald Trump and both the Republicans and the Democrats.

He said what stood out was the manner in which the Indian community in the US showcased their presence. "After assuming office in 2014, I went to the United Nations. I went to the United Nations even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians," the prime minister said.

The prime minister returned on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

The BJP organised a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered. Before leaving for Delhi, the prime minister thanked the American people for the "exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality" and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory.