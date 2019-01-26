  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    On Republic Day, Mizoram governor addresses an empty ground

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Aizwal, Jan 26: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday addressed an almost-empty ground on the 70th Republic Day, due to a statewide boycott call given by an umbrella organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    On Republic Day, Mizoram governor addresses an empty ground
    Image courtesy: @PIBAizawl

    No member from the general public attended the function, police said adding that only ministers, legislators and top officials were present.

    The boycott call was given by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of civil society groups and student bodies.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2019: Remembering the man who wrote the entire constitution but didn't take a paisa

    Six armed contingents participated in the Republic Day parade, officials said. Up to 30 contingents traditionally take part in the annual event.

    In other district headquarters, the deputy commissioners unfurled the tricolour in the absence of senior officials and public, as was the case in sub-divisional and block headquarters.

    However, the Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully without any untoward incident, despite the presence of placard-carrying protesters near the venues, police said.

    In his address, Rajasekharan said stringent measures would be taken to protect state borders, and welfare schemes for the development of people residing in border areas would be given due importance.

    He said measures would be taken for execution of Mizoram Village-Level Citizen Registration, and emphasised that the state government is committed to preserve and promote the Mizo identity, tradition and values.

    "This government will endeavour to work for the unity and brotherhood of all Mizo people living within India and across the globe within our constitutional framework," he said.

    The governor said Mizoram would introduce the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), a "holistic inclusive development programme aimed at bringing in socio- economic transformation".

    The SEDP would accelerate growth in all key sectors where the state has tremendous potential, he said.

    Also Read | Our unsung heroes: When the IB thwarted 5 major attacks ahead of Republic Day

    Hinting that prohibition on liquor would be reimposed in the state, he said, "In keeping with our election manifesto, necessary measures will be taken to repeal the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, 2014, implemented in the state since January 15, 2015."

    Rajasekharan added that his government would continue to work towards making Mizoram the "cleanest state in India".

    Read more about:

    mizoram republic day

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue