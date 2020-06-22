  • search
    On rath yatras, SC allows Odisha govt, Temple trust take decision

    New Delhi, June 22: The Supreme Court has said that it would allow the Jagannath Temple trust and the Odisha government decide on the rath Yatra.

    The court, while allowing the trust and government take a decision also said that all health protocols should be maintained.

    On June 18, the court had stayed the Rath Yatra in Puri and all other places in Odisha, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

      The matter was heard by Justice S Ravindra Bhat. On June 18, a three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde had said that such gatherings cannot take place in the midst of such a pandemic.

      "Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," the court had said.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
