On Rahul Gandhi, Sibal reacts then retracts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: After expressing displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress leader, Kapil Sibal has now withdrawn his tweet.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet, Sibal said.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

In an earlier tweet, which now stands withdrawn, Sibal said Rahul Gandhi says " we are colluding with BJP. " Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party.

Rahul Gandhi questions timing of letter, accuses dissenters in party of colluding with BJP

Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.

Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue.Yet " we are colluding with the BJP," Sibal had written on Twitter.

It may be recalled that 103 Congress workers had written to her seeking a complete rehaul of the party. The letter was signed by former chief ministers and members of Parliament. The letter alleged drift and uncertainty over the leadership. The letter was signed by Kapil Sibal Ghulam Nahi Azad, Milind Deora, Manish Tewari among others.

Sonia Gandhi had indicated that she does not want to carry on as the chief of the party any longer. She is of the view that the party should have a new chief. In a hand written note, Gandhi said that she was not interested in leading the party. She said that she had accepted the post of interim president only after much persuasion and on the condition that the party would find a replacement for her soon.