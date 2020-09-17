On PM Modi’s 70th birthday, wishes pour in from all corners

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: Wishes have poured in from various corners on the occasion of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

"PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM's healthy and long life," Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, 'wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday.'

K P Oli wishes PM Modi on his birthday

"Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli said in a tweet. PM Modi was born on September 17 1950.

The BJP has launched Seva Saptah to mark the PM's birthday. During this programme various activities such as planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment would be undertaken.