On PM Modi's address to nation, Chirag Paswan's appeal to party candidates

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his address to the nation this evening, Chirag Paswan , who walked out of NDA in Bihar ahead of the state polls re-tweeted the message and added his own appeal to it.

    Chirag Paswan
    Chirag Paswan

    "PM Modi will share some important information with countrymen. I appeal to citizens to listen to the address in national interest. All LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) candidates in Bihar should tune in along with people of their constituencies. They must also be careful about social distancing," Chirag Paswan tweeted.

    Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

    Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

    Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

    It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic''s outbreak.

    The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

    In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
