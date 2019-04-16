  • search
    On NYAY, Raje asks, why the 55 year wait

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, Apr 16: BJP national vice-president Vasundhara Raje targeted the Congress over its proposed minimum income scheme 'Nyay', saying the party did not show concern for the poor for 55 years and is now talking about providing "justice" to them.

    Vasundhara Raje
    File photo of Vasundhara Raje

    "What was Congress doing for 55 years? They are now talking about justice," Raje said, addressing an election rally in support of BJP nominees Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur (Rural) and Ram Charan Bohra from Jaipur (Urban) parliamentary seats.

    "Congress slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' is still going on. They could not eliminate poverty while remaining in power for 55 years and are again in the election with the same slogan."

    Under its Nyay scheme, the Congress party has promised to deposit Rs 72,000 annually into the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the poorest people in the country if it comes to power.

    But Raje, a former Rajasthan chief minister, suggested Congress leaders are unable to understand the problems faced by the poor as they spend "time in air-conditioned rooms and enjoy air-travel."

    BJP leaders, she added, have toured the state to understand the problems and resolve them.

    Raje said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's posters promising to attack poverty and provide minimum income guarantee to the poor reflect the "injustice" done to people during the party's 55 years of governance.

    She said the state government under her chief ministership did its best to fulfil the promises made to the people whereas the present Congress dispensation are stalling the public welfare schemes started during the previous BJP rule.

    BJP state president Madan Lal Saini, MLAs Narpat Singh Rajvi, Ashok Lahoti, Kali Charan Saraf and former MLAs Arun Chaturvedi and Mohan Lal Gupta were also present at the rally. Both the constituencies go to polls on May 6.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
