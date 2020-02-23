  • search
    On Monday, traffic to be affected in Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to large gathering at Shahi Idgah

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Vehicular movement will be affected in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to a large gathering at Shahi Idgah on Monday, officials said.

    The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

    "A large gathering will take place at Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar on February 24 from 6 am to 5 pm," an advisory stated.

      Traffic on roads such as Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, Faiz, New Rohtak and Idgah will remain very heavy, according to the advisory.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 14:08 [IST]
