On Modi vs the Rest, ‘bring it on,’ says Amit Shah

I welcome the prospect of a Modi vs the Rest battle in 2019, BJP chief, Amit Shah said. There used to be a time when it was Indira Gandhi vs the Rest, but today the scenario has changed, he added.

On the no-confidence motion, Shah said that it would be easily be defeated by a 300 plus majority that the NDA has in the Lok Sabha.

Why is this motion being moved so late? We are ready to face it and there should be a debate as per the norms in the House. Congress and the other parties know that this would be defeated and hence are not allowing the House to function, Shah also said.

Showering praises, he said that the NDA had grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while adding that the best example of this was the success of the BJP in the north-eastern states.

He said that the Congress was dreaming and we want them to continue to do so. Let the elections come and the BJP will win more seats than it did in 2014, Amit Shah further said.

On the allegations of arrogance, Shah said that these were unfounded. The party believes in hard work and grows brick by brick, he further added.

OneIndia News

