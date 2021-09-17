On Modi's birthday, Union minister Paras likens him to God

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "another form of God" on the latter's birthday, and said he was the most successful head of government in India since independence.

    "He is another form of God. Nobody has seen God but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in our midst who is seen as God and also decides the country's fate," Paras said, noting that the day coincided with Vishwakarma Puja.

    "It is such an auspicious day. Our prime minister was also born on the same day. I think he is present among us as another form of God," he said, calling him "Bhagwan ke dusre roop" in Hindi.

    Paras was speaking to reporters at an event his party organised to mark Modi's 71st birthday.

    Lavishing praise on him, the Bihar leader said Modi is seen as the strongest and most successful prime minister since independence.

    He has made an image for himself in the world, Paras said.

    Lauding Modi's efforts for social justice, he said the prime minister has been working for the poor and other deprived sections of society to bring them on par with others.

    Noting that he is always aware about various issues that are discussed in the Union Cabinet, Paras added Modi is "god-gifted".

