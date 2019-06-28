On June 29 ‘Statistics Day’ govt will release handbook of NIF

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, June 28: The Government has been celebrating the Statistics Day, to popularise the use of Statistics in everyday life and sensitize the public as to how Statistics helps in shaping and framing policies.

On this occasion Government will release the handbook of National Indicator Framework (NIF). NIF, which has been developed by Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), will be utilised to measure the progress of the 'Sustainable Development Goals' and associated targets at the national level.

This day has been designated as one of the Special Days to be celebrated at the national level and is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prof. P C Mahalanobis, in recognition of his invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System.

The main function will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to be chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation and Ministry of Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh.

The theme of Statistics Day, 2019 is "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)". The theme has been chosen for intensive and focused discussions towards filling the data gaps and improvement of timelines/quality in SDGs.

Every year, #StatisticsDay is celebrated with a theme of current national importance, that runs for a year by way of several workshops & seminars, aimed at bringing about improvements in selected area. The theme of #StatisticsDay2019 is Sustainable Development Goals. pic.twitter.com/WIbYyOcfll — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 28, 2019

The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) and Indian Statistical Institute.

On this occasion, the winner of Prof. C.R. Rao Award 2019 for notable contribution in the field of Statistics will be felicitated. Winners of the 'On the Spot Essay Writing Competition' for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to Statistics organized at All India level will also be felicitated.

Field offices of National Statistical Office, State Governments and Universities/Departments will be organizing Seminars, Conferences, Debates, Quiz Programs, Lectures, Essay Competitions, etc.to mark the Statistics Day-2019.

Mr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and President, Council of Indian Statistical Institute, Mr. Pravin Srivastava, Chief Statistician of India-cum-Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation along with senior officers of Central/ State Governments and other stakeholders will also be present on the occasion.

In his remarks, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Pravin Srivastava recalled the contributions of Prof. P. C. Mahalanobis.

He said, "Prof. Mahalanobis is fondly remembered as the Father of Statistical System in the country.

He had set up Indian Statistical Institute at Kolkata in 1931 for research and training in Statistics. Central Statistical Organization (CSO) and National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), the pillars of official statistics, were conceived and envisioned by him. Celebration of Statistics Day in his memory is a source of inspiration for statisticians of the present day."