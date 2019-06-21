On International Yoga Day 2019, this is how the world celebrated the beauty of spiritual asanas
New Delhi, June 21: People have been practicing yoga for over 5,000 years now to keep themselves healthy and fit. Yoga boosts mental and physical health and improves the overall well-being.
The United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015, and it has inculcated an awareness about the spiritual discipline among people all across the globe.
Here are a few pictures that show people celebrating Yoga Day 2019. These photos of yoga asanas will inspire and motivate you to observe the day with zeal and zest.
Yoga Day focuses on Climate Change
PM Modi performed yoga with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi. This year's theme for the yoga day is 'Climate Action'. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.
ITBP personnel perform yoga at minus 15'C
ITBP personnel in Sikkim perform yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature on International Day of Yoga.
Yoga enthusiast perform Yoga
A yoga enthusiast performs Mallakhamba during a mass yoga session organised to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Sadhus perform yoga
Sadhus perform yoga at Kamakhya Temple to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga, in Guwahati. Sadhus engage in some form of devotional religious practice and for them, yoga is more of a way of life - a spiritual connection to the divine. Through their practice, they aim to rise above the materialistic trappings of the mortal world.
Man's best friend, dogs perform Yoga too
Interestingly, human's best friend, dogs, are also not far behind when it comes to practicising asanas. For those who don't know, there is a yoga for dogs, known as 'Doga'. The Doga was started by Suzi Teitelman in New York in 2002. In Doga, dogs are used as props.
Chants of 'Om' at the United Nations
Chants of ‘Om' echoed in the iconic United Nations General Assembly hall on the historic Yoga Day 2019 commemoration organized by Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.