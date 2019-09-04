  • search
    On his 13 day custody, Chidambaram has a two word response

    New Delhi, Sep 04: P Chidambaram who is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case had a two word response about his 13 days in custody.

    While he was being led out of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court complex, he was asked by a reporter about his time in custody. The former union minister said, '5 per cent."

    Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with INX media case, in New Delhi
    What is 5 per cent, he was asked. " You don't remember 5 per cent," Chidambaram said. Someone then responded tentatively, "GDP?" Chidambaram then smiled back.

    This was in response to India's economic growth that has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to a six year low of 5 per cent in the past three months.

    INX media case: SC directs Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till Sep 5

    Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being investigated in the INX Media case. The Congress has alleged that the leader is being targeted because of his sharp criticism of the government over a host of issues.

    Chidambaram's CBI custody was extended until September 5. The Supreme Court will tomorrow pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by Chidambaram in which he has sought protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:42 [IST]
