On grand alliance in UP, BSP keeps everyone guessing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Dec 25: The BSP continues to keep everyone guessing about its plans on the seat sharing ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After reports of an alliance with the SP and RLD emerged, the party has now indicated that it may contest all the parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own. BSP Vice President, Ramji Gautam who was sent to Madhya Pradesh to analyse the party's performance in the recently concluded assembly elections said that the party would contest all the seats in UP on its own.

To question if this put the grand alliance on hold, he said he was only following the orders of BSP boss, Mayawati.

Last week reports had emerged stating that the BSP-SP and RLD had entered into a pact. As per the agreement, the BSP would contest 38 seats, while the SP and RLD 37 and 2 respectively. A formal announcement was to be made on January 15, which happens to be the birthday of Mayawati.

The BSP and SP came together to contest the by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the two strongholds of the BJP. The two parties managed to defeat the BJP, thus signalling that the parties would come together to contest the 2019 polls together.