On farm protests, SC says Tablighi congregation like scenario could arise

New Delhi, Jan 07: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to file a report relating to the guidelines on gatherings, while hearing pleas on the farmer protests.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde remarked during the hearing that a problem similar to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation will arise from the farmers' protest. The same problem will arise from the protest and we do not know if they are protected from COVID-19, the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the farmers at the protest venue are not protected from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the court expressed concern and said that there is absolutely no improvement in the situation where the farmer protests are concerned.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that there is a good chance that the parties may come to some conclusion in the near future.

The AG also told the Bench that the government does not want to file a counter affidavit opposing the petitions challenging the farm laws now. The court while posting the matter for Monday observed that the the situation has shown no improvement at all.

Camping at protest venues near Delhi borders for around 40 days, braving severe cold and sporadic rains, farmers have asserted that their stir against the farm laws will intensify in the coming days, even as they deferred Wednesday's proposed tractor march over a bad weather forecast.

The deadlock continues as the seventh round of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive, with the farmer groups sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three new laws, and the government listing out various benefits of the new Acts.

The national capital, meanwhile, reels under a spell of harsh winter.

The city woke up on Wednesday to the rumble of thunder and the sound of hailstones hitting rooftops and windows as it received rainfall for the fourth consecutive day.