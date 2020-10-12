YouTube
    On farm laws, SC issues notice to Centre

    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its reply within four weeks.

    On farm laws, SC issues notice to Centre
    Representational Image

    The three laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovid's assent.

    The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was hearing pleas filed by Rashtriya Janta Dal lawmaker from Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha; Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, TN Prathapan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, and a petition filed by Rakesh Vaishnav.

      The petitions alleged that the three farm laws passed by Parliament would dismantle the Agricultural Produce Market Committees system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products.

