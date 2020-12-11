On farm laws, BJP to organise 700 pressers across India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: Press conferences and 'chaupals' will be organised in all districts in the country by the BJP on the new farm bills starting Friday. 700 pressers and an equal number of chaupals will be organised in the coming days.

This comes in the wake of the talks hitting a deadlock between the farmers and the Centre. Farmers from various states have been camping at Delhi' Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla border points for nearly two weeks now. They have been demanding a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

The agitation has entered into its 16th day. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the farm laws, the farmers said that they would intensify their agitation and also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. So far six rounds of talks have taken place between the farmers and Centre.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The farmers say that these laws would eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price and will also do away with the Mandis.