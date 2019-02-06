  • search
    On ED questioning Robert Vadra, Mamata Banerjee talks of opposition unity

    By Pti
    Kolkata, Feb 06: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre for the interrogation of Robert Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming that the BJP was deliberately doing it ahead of the general election.

    Mamata Banejee

    Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not be able to scare the Opposition by the tactics of sending notices "casually to everybody", Banerjee said: "We will complain to the Election Commission against such trend. "They (the Centre) are doing it deliberately ahead of the polls. They think the opposition will stay silent. We are united, we are together, we will walk together," the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters at the state secretariat.

    Vadra was Wednesday questioned by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, days after his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, was formally inducted into the party.

    Banerjee also said she would be in Delhi next Wednesday and Thursday, where the Opposition parties would make a decision on their future course of action.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
