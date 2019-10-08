  • search
    On Dussehra, Modi calls for slaying demon within

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Dussehra celebrations in the National Capital and said festivals unite the country.

    Prime Minister Modi took Delhi Metro's Airport Express line to reach Dwarka 21 where he attended the Dussehra celebrations. PM Modi attended the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

    "On this Vijaya Dashami, at a time when we mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I have a request for my fellow citizens. Let us take up a mission this year and work to achieve it. This mission can be, not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water," Modi said.

    "In our country, festivals form part of our values, education and social life. Festivals unite us and mould us. They generate energy, enthusiasm and new dreams," he said.

    Today is Vijaydashmi, tenth day of Dussehra, and the custom in some parts of the country is to burn effigies of Ravana, the demon king of Lanka who was slain be Lord Rama. Dussehra marks victory of good over evil.

    dussehra narendra modi ramlila

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
