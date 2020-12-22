On Dec 25, PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next tranche of PM-Kisan, which is the direct cash-transfer scheme for farmers. Payments worth Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers would be made.

The PM will also chat with some of the farmers virtually on December 25, the agriculture ministry said. The first tranche was released in 2019 and this time the same is being released amidst the protest by the farmers against the new farm laws.

Under the PM-Kisan, the government provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers with a valid enrolment. This is paid in three equal cash transfers of Rs 2,000-one every four months. The same was launched on February 24 2019.

During the interaction, the PM will ask impromptu questions to the farmers. They would be asked about how the scheme has benefited them. The farmers from across the country would be connected online through the panchayat.

Prime Minister, Modi has on several occasions explained the benefits of the new farm laws. He has also dispelled doubts and said the minimum support price would remain. He has also said that the existing Mandis would continue.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it," the PM had said in a tweet last week.