‘On day of shooting’: Chidambaram questions extension to Delhi Police chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: Congress leader P Chidambaram has questioned the one-month extension given to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday.

Taking to twitter, Chidambaram wrote, "The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force. Incomprehensible and reprehensible. One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday?"

The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was due to retire on Friday. But it was extended in view of Delhi assembly elections, to be held later in the month.

Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

Election Commission's permission is needed for a new appointment or extension in service of key government officials due to the imposition of the model code of conduct in the city-state.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.