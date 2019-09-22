  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On Daughter's Day, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija pens emotional note says it's been 48 days

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The Twitter account of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir that went silent on August 5 when she was detained following the scrapping of the state's special status, suddenly sprung back to life on Friday when the PDP leader's daughter Iltija announced that she would be handling the account.

    On Daughters Day, Mehbooba Muftis daughter Iltija pens emotional note says its been 48 days

    Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija wrote an emotional note for her mother, whose preventive detention entered its 48th day on Sunday.

    She wrote,''In normal circumstances, Id have bullied you into calling me your favourite daughter on #DaughtersDay. But these aren't ordinary times. It's been 48 days since you were taken from us. Hardest are days when I dream of you & wake up with an agonising pain in my heart. Love you mum.''

    Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and many political leaders and separatists have been in detention since August 5 when the Centre announced its move to scrap Article 370 in the state and divided it into two union territories. This was accompanied by a complete communication lockdown. The restrictions have since been eased but attendance in schools and offices is very low and markets continue to remain shut.

    A slew of petitions, by politicians, lawyers and NGOs are being heard being heard in the Supreme Court with the larger issue of the validity of scrapping Article 370 being heard by a Constitution bench. Earlier this month, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and a law student were allowed to visit the Valley and were told to file a report on their return, which they did.

    This week Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also allowed to visit the Valley. He had been earlier sent back from Srinagar airport and from Jammu a couple of times by the state administration.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh penned an emotional note for his 'biggest blessing'-his daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

    A "doting father", Congress leader Manish Tiwari called his daughter his "greatest gift."

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti daughters

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue