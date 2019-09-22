On Daughter's Day, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija pens emotional note says it's been 48 days

India

By Simran Kashyap

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Twitter account of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir that went silent on August 5 when she was detained following the scrapping of the state's special status, suddenly sprung back to life on Friday when the PDP leader's daughter Iltija announced that she would be handling the account.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija wrote an emotional note for her mother, whose preventive detention entered its 48th day on Sunday.

She wrote,''In normal circumstances, Id have bullied you into calling me your favourite daughter on #DaughtersDay. But these aren't ordinary times. It's been 48 days since you were taken from us. Hardest are days when I dream of you & wake up with an agonising pain in my heart. Love you mum.''

Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and many political leaders and separatists have been in detention since August 5 when the Centre announced its move to scrap Article 370 in the state and divided it into two union territories. This was accompanied by a complete communication lockdown. The restrictions have since been eased but attendance in schools and offices is very low and markets continue to remain shut.

A slew of petitions, by politicians, lawyers and NGOs are being heard being heard in the Supreme Court with the larger issue of the validity of scrapping Article 370 being heard by a Constitution bench. Earlier this month, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and a law student were allowed to visit the Valley and were told to file a report on their return, which they did.

This week Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also allowed to visit the Valley. He had been earlier sent back from Srinagar airport and from Jammu a couple of times by the state administration.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh penned an emotional note for his 'biggest blessing'-his daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

A beautiful memory of @preneet_kaur & me with our daughter, Jai Inder Kaur. You've been my biggest blessing since I first held you & seeing you working for the welfare of those in need with such dedication fills me with pride! #DaughtersDay #ProudFather pic.twitter.com/gJ83qVxz5u — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 22, 2019

A "doting father", Congress leader Manish Tiwari called his daughter his "greatest gift."

Ask any doting father and he will tell you how blessed he is to have a daughter. So full of love, compassion & strength, my daughter has been my greatest gift ever since I held her in my arms the first time & I continue to learn from her everyday! #Daughtersday pic.twitter.com/vkceRER2L3 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 22, 2019