On COVID-19, Modi govt wants data sharing with countries and not a blame game

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Although there is a blame game on with regard to who spread the coronavirus, the Indian government has decided to take a different approach to the problem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure that there is data sharing with countries affected by the virus and this includes China as well. India is now waiting for a response from Saudi Arabia on convening a video conferencing of G-20 nations. Modi has pitched for the same to ensure that there is global transparency in future epidemics.

It may be recalled that Modi had last week called up Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to request that his father, King Salma, the convenor of the G-20 calls for a virtual meeting on the pandemic.

Sources tell OneIndia that the government is not interested in a blame game. It wants data sharing on the problem, so that it would help fight the issue more effectively. Moreover the initiative suggested by the Prime Minister will also ensure that there is global transparency and also accountability in future during such situations, the source explained.

India is also closely watching the developments in Pakistan, where the situation has gone from bad to worse. Cases have been rapidly rising in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It may be recalled that the large number of cases were reported after around 5,000 pilgrims returned to Pakistan from Iran. It was observed that the lack of proper screening at the borders led to most pilgrims infected with the virus getting away and gaining entry into Pakistan.

The source cited above said that the main priority is to limit the spread of the virus. International travel has been closed, but flights to bring back the sick and needy Indians abroad are being planned. We are putting in our best efforts to bring these people down and also ensure that there is minimum inconvenience caused to them.

On the other hand, India is boosting its manufacturing in medical equipment such as ventilators. The Visakhapatnam based Andhra Medical Tech Zone has been tasked with this job. Further as part of its SAARC obligation, India has also been supplying essentials to both Maldives and Nepal.