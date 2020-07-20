YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On community spread of COVID-19, IMA issues clarification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: Two days after the Chairperson of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board of India, Dr V K Monga said that community transmission of COVID-19 in India ha started, the IMA has now clarified on the matter.

    In an official statement, the IMA said that the statement should be considered a matter of personal opinion.

    On community spread of COVID-19, IMA issues clarification
    Representational Image

    "It is for the official agencies to ascertain this stage in the natural history of the epidemic. Crowd sourcing data cannot replace authentic data," the statement read.

    COVID-19 recoveries outnumber active cases by over 3 lakh: Centre

    "All presumptions in this regard should be considered a matter of personal opinion," the statement also added.

    The IMA also expressed confidence that the public health authorities and the medical fraternity are fully engaged and prepared in containing the fallout. Clusters are in urban metros and not in the countryside where open spaces are the rule.

    On Saturday Dr Monga had said that the community spread of the COVID-19 has started in India and added that the situation is pretty bad.

    "This is now an exponential growth. Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus transmission

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue