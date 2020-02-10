On CIA’s tip off, cops nab man with fake Indian currency worth Rs 24 lakh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: A man who arrived in Mumbai from Dubai has been arrested for being in possession of fake currency.

The agencies found on the man fake currency in the denomination of Rs 2,000 to the tune of Rs 24 lakh. The notes were printed in Pakistan and sent to Dubai. The man had picked up the currency in Dubai and had planned on circulating it in India.

The person identified as Javed Shaikh had been to both Dubai and Bangkok in the past. He may have brought in many such consignments, the police suspect. While Shaikh managed to clear security at the airport, he was caught at the bus stop outside the international terminal. The police managed to catch him based on a tip off by the CIA.

Bengal fake currency: NIA charges one more accused

The fake currency was stuffed in one of the trolley bags. The notes were scattered inside a cushion which was stuffed into a gap between the bag's wall and a cloth liner. The police took over an hour to locate the currency.