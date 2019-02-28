  • search
    On captured IAF pilot, India says no deal with Pak, only wants unconditional return

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Pakistan made a clear attempt to fire at Indian military targets, sources say.

    Disputing Pakistan's version of an aerial confrontation, the source also added that nearly 20 Pakistani aircraft approached the Indian airspace at around 9.45 am on Wednesday. The breach was 10 kilometres inside and the aircraft fired a laser guided missile at the Indian military targets, but missed narrowly.

    On the Indian pilot captured by Pakistan, India has made it clear that he should be released and returned unconditionally. There is no deal in this regard and we demand he be returned unconditionally, the source further informed. The source further informed that there has been no consular access that has been sought and the only demand is that the pilot be returned unconditionally.

    Meanwhile more clarity on the pilot would be provided at a press conference that would be jointly addressed by the three service chiefs. A joint military briefing is scheduled for 5 pm today, in which several aspects regarding the situation would be made clear.

    The United States on the other hand has stepped into de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. US President, Donald Trump has said that he is hopeful that the tensions will end soon. We have reasonably attractive news from India and Pakistan.

    They have been going at it and we have been involved trying to have stop them. We have reasonably decent news, he also added.

    Meanwhile India has explained to the US over phone its stand on the issue. Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj has told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the reasons behind the air strike and also added that the action was not military in nature, but aimed at destroying a terror camp.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
