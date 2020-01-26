On camera, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders fight at Republic day event

Indore, Jan 26: Two Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were seen hitting each other after an argument, minutes before Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the party office in Indore to hoist the national flag on Republic Day.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Congress' Madhya Pradesh general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer and senior party leader Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other.

The fight between the two leaders was broken up by onlookers and the police.

Eyewitnesses said the fight started after Chandrakrant Kunjeer came close to the stage and Devendra Singh Yadav objected.

Minutes after the fight, Kamal Nath arrived and hoisted the national flag.