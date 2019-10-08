On Air Force Day 2019, Abhinandan leads MiG-21 bison formation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 08: Air Force Day 2019 is celebrated to mark the birth of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, 2019. Today is the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The IAF has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions since its inception.

To mark the anniversary, the main ceremony of the Air Force Day started at 8 am at Hindon base in Ghaziabad where spectacular air displayed both vintage aircraft and modern fleet.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were also decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th IAF Day.

Indian Air Force in a tweet greeted the air-warriors and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman led the formation of the MiG-21 Bison fighter jets during the Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Base. Three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30MKI fighter aircraft flew in 'Avenger formation' by pilots who took part in the Balakot airstrike in February this year.

Last year's air display involved flag bearing skydivers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jump from an An-32 aircraft. Flypast by Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. IAF paratroopers are also likely to demonstrate their skill during the 87th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Base.