  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On Adnan Sami’s Padma Shri, BSP urges Centre to bring oppressed Muslims into CAA ambit

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 28: Reiterating its demand for a review of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asked why the government could not shelter the oppressed Muslims of the neighbouring country when it has conferred Padma Shri on Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami.

    On Adnan Sami’s Padma Shri, BSP urges Centre to bring oppressed Muslims into CAA ambit
    Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati

    In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "When the BJP government can also honour the Pakistan born singer Adnan Sami with citizenship and the Padma Shri then why can't the oppressed Pakistani Muslims not be given shelter under the CAA here like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, etc? Therefore, it would be better if the Centre reviews CAA."

    'Magic of govt chamchagiri': Cong slams govt over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

    Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistan Air Force veteran, had applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

      PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News

      He was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

      More MAYAWATI News

      Read more about:

      mayawati padma shri bsp bjp government

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X