  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On a stretcher, Saravana Bhavan founder surrenders to serve time for murder

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, July 09: Founder of popular South Indian food chainsurrendered before a sessions court here Tuesday to serve life term in a murder case hours after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking more time.

    Rajagopal, who moved the apex court citing health reasons, was brought to the premises of the Fourth Additional Sessions Court in an ambulance.

    Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal
    'Saravana Bhavan' founder P Rajagopal

    Separately, another convict Janardhanan was also brought to the court in an ambulance. Following submissions of the counsel for the convicts in connection with the surrender, both of them are expected to be shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison here.

    Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N V Ramana dismissed the plea of Rajagopal seeking more time on medical grounds to surrender, saying his illness was not raised before the court during the hearing of the appeal in the case.

    Sarvana Bhavan founders request seeking more time to surrender rejected by SC

    Rajagopal was to surrender on July 7 to serve life imprisonment for murdering an employee of his hotel group in October 2001 to marry the latter's wife. His appeal against the Madras High Court order upholding the trial court's judgement convicting him was rejected by the apex court in March this year.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court life imprisonment

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue