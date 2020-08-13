On 15 August, Modi becomes longest-serving Prime Minister of non-Congress origin; replaces Vajpayee

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 13: In yet another career milestone, Narendra Modi on Thursday became the longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history of non-Congress origin, surpassing Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure of 2268 days, in all his three terms combined.

Currently, Modi is also fourth longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Narendra Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started with his second innings as the PM again on May 30, 2019.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving prime minister of India so far. His tenure lasted for around 17 years, followed by his daughter Indira Gandhi who served two terms of little more 11 years and nearly five years respectively.

Dr Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each. Before today, Atal Bihari Vajpayee held the distinction of fourth longest-serving prime minister.

Vajpayee occupied the office thrice - first for 13 days from May 16, 1996 till May 28, 1996, followed by his 408-day second tenure from March 19, 1998 till April 17, 1999 and his third and only full term of 1,847 days from October 13, 1999 till May 22, 2004 - bringing the total to 2,268 days.