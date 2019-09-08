On 100 days of Modi 2.0, Congress mocks BJP govt, says ‘Tyranny, chaos and anarchy’

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 08: The Congress party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as it completed 100 days in office in its second term.

Lashing out at the ruling party, the grand old party said that three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 - tyranny, chaos and anarchy

Targeting the BJP on its slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the Congress accused the government of not undertaking any development work in the country.

In a video uploaded on its Twitter account, the party listed out 100 points, on which, it said, the BJP government had failed. Highlighted in the video were issues like unemployment, water crisis, dilution of RTI, UAPA, GDP, ongoing economic slowdown, arrests of journalists, Sonbhadra killings, bank frauds, lynchings, crashing of Sensex, falling rupee, J&K bifurcation, mishandling of NRC etc.

On the economic slowdown, it said that eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2% and Finance Minister still refuses to accept that the economy is in free fall. It added that a steep fall in GDP is a direct result of the government's ignorance and gross mismanagement of economy.

Further, the video also took a jibe at his appearance in the popular adventure show 'Man vs Wild', which was shot in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett Park. The Pulwama suicide attack took place while the episode was being shot and the PM was accused of continuing with the shoot despite being informed of the attack.

On arrests of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar, the party called it 'BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile opposition leaders.' On mob lynchings, the party said that it had greatly damaged India's fraternity.

The Modi government on September 7 completed 100 days in the office after coming back to power with a brute majority in the general elections held in April-May this year. While the BJP won 303 seats, the Congress was restricted to just 52 seats.