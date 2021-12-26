Omicron Scare: Karnataka govt imposes night curfew from December 28

Omicron in Karnataka: 12 new cases reported in the state, tally rises to 31

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Amid Omicron, Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew from December 28 for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am. The government also banned public celebration of New Year.

During this period, hotels, pub, bar and restaurants will have to limit to 50 per cent seating capacity.

The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant.