YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron Scare: Karnataka govt imposes night curfew from December 28

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 26: Amid Omicron, Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew from December 28 for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am. The government also banned public celebration of New Year.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During this period, hotels, pub, bar and restaurants will have to limit to 50 per cent seating capacity.

    The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X